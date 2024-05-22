IndiGo Flight Delayed After Crew Spots Overbooked Passenger Standing

There was an error in the passenger boarding process from Mumbai to Varanasi.

In an unusual turn of events on Tuesday, an IndiGo flight operating from Mumbai to Varanasi was forced to return to the aerobridge at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) after the crew spotted an overbooked passenger in the flight just before take-off.

As the aircraft prepared to take off at around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, a crew member on flight 6E 6543 noticed a male passenger standing at the rear of the plane.

“There was an error in the passenger boarding process from Mumbai to Varanasi, wherein a standby passenger was allotted a seat reserved for a confirmed passenger,” the airline said in a statement.

“The error was noticed before departure, and the standby passenger was de-boarded. This led to a slight delay. IndiGo will take all measures to strengthen its operational processes. It regrets the inconvenience caused to the customers,” the statement added.

