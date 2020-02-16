7 Killed, Nearly 12 Injured After SUV Falls From Bridge In Mumbai

The accident occurred on Kalamb-Jodmoha Road in the morning, the police said (Representational)

Seven persons were killed and at least 12 others injured after a large SUV in which they were travelling fell from a bridge in Mumbai's Yavatmal district today, the police said.

The accident occurred on Kalamb-Jodmoha Road in the morning, the police said.

"The victims were on their way to Jodmoha village from Koteshwar in Wardha district after attending the post-death rituals of their acquaintance," the police said.

"The SUV fell from the bridge into a pit after its driver apparently lost control. The vehicle was overspeeding and it overturned a few times after falling," the police added.

Six of the dead have been identified as driver Amar Atram, 29, Mahadev Chandankar, 54, Krishna Prasannkar, 55, Anjana Wankhede ,69, and Babarao Wankhede, all of them were from Jodmoha, while Sambhaji Meshram, 65, was a resident of Akola, the police said.

The injured were shifted to Yavatmal civil hospital, the police said.