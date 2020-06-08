'How's The Distance': Mumbai Police Reworks 'Uri' Line For Virus Message

An image of a crowd exercising on the Marine Drive was shared widely on the social media.

The Mumbai Police has done it again, issued a warning without being patronizing or preachy.

In a spin-off of the viral dialogue from "Uri", the Mumbai Police Twitter handle asked Mumbaikars, "How's the distance?" reminding people to maintain a physical distance of 6 feet when stepping out of their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The viral dialogue was used to urge health enthusiasts to be as eager about physical distancing as they are about reclaiming parks and public spaces.

The reminder came a day after an image showing a crowd of people in masks walking and jogging on the Marine Drive was shared widely on the social media.

Mumbaikars descended on the iconic sea face area after the state government, on May 31, allowed certain outdoor activities, including cycling, jogging and running.

The image evoked concern and derision from netizens as the financial capital has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra - the state which now has more Coronavirus cases than China, where Sars-CoV-2 originated.

It is the hardest hit state in India with almost 86,000 cases. A record number of 9,983 cases were reported in 24 hours, even as the central government allowed a number of relaxations after over two months of lockdown.

India has become the fifth worst coronavirus-hit country in the world as it surpassed Spain on Saturday. The country on Friday took over Italy, one of the biggest sufferers of the disease, in terms of total cases.