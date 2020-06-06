India Overtakes Spain To Become 5th Worst Hit By Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Maharashtra tops the charts in terms of total confirmed cases in India (File)

India has become the fifth worst coronavirus-hit country in the world as it surpassed Spain on Sunday by reporting a grand total of 2,41,970 cases. The European country, a COVID-19 epicentre weeks ago, has 2,40,978 cases.

On Saturday morning, the health ministry data said India reported 9,887 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in the biggest one-day spike so far. There has been a minor fall in recovery rate compared to Friday, from 48.27 per cent to 48.20 per cent. The number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours is 294, taking the total in India to 6,642.

The country on Friday took over Italy, one of the biggest sufferers of the disease, in terms of total cases. Figures from America's Johns Hopkins University around Friday midnight showed India at 2,35,769 and Italy at 2,34,531.

Though the count of recoveries has risen, India still has more than 1 lakh active cases across the country. The cases have been rising sharply, by 8,000 or more, for several days now.

At least 19 states now have their tallies of confirmed cases in four or more digits, as against just nine on May 1. Also, three states now have five-digit tallies, as against only Maharashtra in that category on May 1.

While Delhi and Gujarat already have their tallies running into five digits, at least three other states - Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh - have total confirmed cases of more than 9,000.

Maharashtra tops the charts in terms of total confirmed cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths. Delhi is at the second place in terms of active cases, though it is third after Tamil Nadu in terms of total cases. Gujarat is ranked second for fatalities, followed by Delhi at the third place.