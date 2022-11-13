How Mumbai Cops Tracked 176 CCTVs, 97 SIMs To Catch Robber 'Alibaba'

The police screened footage from 176 CCTV cameras and tracked 97 SIM cards.

The Mumbai Police dressed up as postmen and fruit sellers to track down and arrest a man who robbed gold and Rs 40,000 cash from a flat in Dahisar last year. Two co-accused have also been arrested, police said.

The main accused, Salman Zulfikar Ansari, was known to the police by his name on the Truecaller app, Alibaba. He used the name to hide his identity, police said.

According to the police, the flat in Dahisar East was robbed on December 31 in 2021. While investigating, the police screened footage from 176 CCTV cameras and tracked the locations of 97 SIM cards.

"After investigations in the case led to no suspects, our teams started screening CCTVs and tracking SIM cards near the crime scene. The locations of the accused's SIM cards at the time of the robbery were scrutinised and we tracked them down to Noida," said senior police officer Smita Patil.

Once there, the police disguised themselves as fruit sellers and postmen to identify the accused, Patil said. Two other accused Haider Ali Saifi and the jeweller who bought the stolen gold, Kushal, were also arrested. All are residents of Uttar Pradesh.

The stolen gold and Rs 18 lakh were also recovered, she added.