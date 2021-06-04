Heroin Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized In Mumbai, Woman Arrested: Police

A woman has been arrested with heroin worth Rs 3.08 crore in Mumbai, police said. (Representational)

A 50-year-old woman, alleged drug peddler, has been arrested with heroin worth Rs 3.08 crore by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid trap and arrested Saraswati Parma Naidu on Thursday afternoon, he said.

She was found to have 1.02 kg of heroin, worth Rs 3.08 crore in illicit markets, in her possession, said senior police official Datta Nalawade.

Probe revealed that Naidu was active in a drug supply racket for a long time and operated in south and central Mumbai, he said.

The Anti-Narcotic Cell was investigating from where she procured heroin and who were her customers.

Naidu was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A court remanded her in police custody till June 8, Datta Nalawade said, adding that further probe was on.