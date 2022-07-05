Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai And Suburbs, Waterlogging In Some Areas

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in the city

As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs last night and early this morning, parts of the city witnessed waterlogging and heavy traffic causing inconvenience to the residents.

Pictures tweeted by news agency ANI showed the roads of Sion flooded with water. People were seen wading through knee-deep water in Andheri as well.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Sion area of Mumbai witnessed waterlogging in the wake of heavy rains in the city. Visuals from last night. pic.twitter.com/tjniUJ74RE — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

The Railway authorities said that the suburban trains were running normally as per schedule. Buses on some routes, however, have been diverted due to flooding in some locations, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "moderate to heavy rainfall" for Mumbai and its suburbs and the possibility of "very heavy to extremely heavy" showers at isolated places for the next few days.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Mumbai in the wake of the heavy alert issued by the Weather Department, officials said.

Newly sworn-in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the authorities in Mumbai and neighbouring districts to be on alert.

"In the wake of heavy rainfall in various parts of the state, CM Eknath Shinde held a discussion with Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava along with directing all the related districts' guardian secretaries to keep a vigil & control the situation," his office tweeted.