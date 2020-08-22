''Aarti'' Performed At Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple On Ganesh Chaturthi

However, the festival this year will be celebrated in a much more restricted way due to COVID-19.

The ten-day celebrations for the festival will begin from today.

Mumbai:

''Aarti'' was performed at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

According to new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 29, cultural and religious functions and other large congregations will continue to remain prohibited. 

