PM Wishes 'Joy And Prosperity' As He Greets Nation On Ganesh Chaturthi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the nation on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi as the 10-day long Hindu festival kicked off across the country.

"Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy and prosperity all over," PM tweeted.

आप सभी को गणेश चतुर्थी की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया!



Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted Ganesh Chaturthi greetings. "Heartfelt greetings of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi to all countrymen," he wrote in Hindi.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said he hoped that Lord Ganesha will give everyone more power and strength to serve the country and society.

"My best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Shri Ganesha give everyone more power and strength to serve the country and society," his tweet in Hindi roughly read.

"Today the whole country needs the blessing of Mangalakarta-Vighnaharta. Best wishes to you on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi," he tweeted in Hindi.

The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha.

The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states.

On this day, devotees across the country bring idols of Lord Ganesh to their homes and decorate the idols with flowers and garlands. Modaks (dumplings made of rice flour and jaggery) and laddoos, considered as Lord Ganesh's favourite sweets, are offered to please the Hindu God.

This year, the preparations around the country have been downsized due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The festivities end with the final immersion of an idol of Lord Ganesha, called the Visarjan.