Four Mumbai Police Officials Die Of Coronavirus

There are over 1 lakh confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. (Representational)

Four Mumbai Police officials, who tested positive for coronavirus, have died, the police said.

Out of the four officials who died of the infection, one was Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) and the other three were constables, the Mumbai Police said today.

"Four police personnel of Mumbai, who tested positive for COVID-19, have died in the last 24 hours. Out the four personnel, one was ASI and other three were constables," the police said today.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,01,141 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, including 49,628 active cases, 47,796 cured or discharged or migrated and 3,717 deaths.