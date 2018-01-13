Fire At Mumbai Airport's Lounge, No Casualty Reported

Electric installations, furniture and the ceiling were gutted in the fire.

Mumbai | Edited by | Updated: January 13, 2018 23:45 IST
6 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Fire At Mumbai Airport's Lounge, No Casualty Reported

No casualty was reported in the blaze that was caused by a short circuit

Mumbai:  A fire broke out on Saturday at the ceremonial lounge of the domestic terminal of Mumbai Airport, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the blaze caused by a short circuit that was doused by 4.20 pm.

"The fire started at a ground floor conference hall and spread to the first floor of a lounge near the airport's gate number 9," an official said.

An official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s Disaster Control Room said the blaze started in the afternoon and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site along with eight fire engines, six jetties and water jets.

Comments
Close [X]
Electric installations, furniture and the ceiling were gutted in the fire, he said.

"The fire did not hamper flight operations. Nobody was harmed in the incident," they added.

Trending

Mumbai Airport fireMumbai airport

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ISROHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaLalu YadavAadhaar Virtual IDDonald Trump

................................ Advertisement ................................