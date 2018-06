Over a dozen fire engines have been deployed to fight the blaze at Beaumonde Towers in Prabhadevi

At least 90 residents were evacuated safely after a fire broke out this afternoon on the top floor of a high-rise building in Mumbai's Prabhadevi. The building houses some high-profile names , including Bollywood star Deepika Padukone.Officials said that the fire was seen on 33rd floor of the Beaumonde Towers at around 2.10 pm. In no time, thick black clouds of smoke were billowing out.More than a dozen fire engines have been deployed to fight the blaze. Reports said that there have been no damage to the flat of Deepika Padukone. She also has a office in the building, which is at a different floor.This is the third major fire incident in Mumbai this month.