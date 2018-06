Mumbai Fire LIVE Updates: Fire On Top Floor Of High-Rise In Worli

Mumbai Highrise Fire: Fire brigades have started fire-fighting operations

Here are the live updates of fire at highrise in Mumbai's Worli:



15:09 (IST) Over 90-95 people have been rescued from the building so far 14:56 (IST) 6 fire engines, 5 jumbo tankers, a hydraulics platform and an ambulance have been rushed to the spot . 14:51 (IST) Reports suggest the fire broke out on the 33rd floor of the building and the top two floors are badly affected. 14:50 (IST) The blaze started on the third floor of the I-T office located in multi-storeyed Scindia House and efforts are on to douse it



A major fire broke out on the top floor of a high rise in Mumbai's Worli area. Fire brigades have started fire-fighting operations and no casualties have been reported so far. Reports suggest the top two floors of the building, where Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone also resides, are badly affected.