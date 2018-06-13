Mumbai Fire LIVE Updates: Fire On Top Floor Of High-Rise In Worli

Mumbai: A major fire broke out on the top floor of a high rise in Mumbai's Worli area. Fire brigades have started fire-fighting operations and no casualties have been reported so far. Reports suggest the top two floors of the building, where Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone also resides, are badly affected.
Here are the live updates of fire at highrise in Mumbai's Worli:
6 fire engines, 5 jumbo tankers, a hydraulics platform and an ambulance have been rushed to the spot .
Reports suggest the fire broke out on the 33rd floor of the building and the top two floors are badly affected.
