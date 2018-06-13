Mumbai Fire LIVE Updates: Fire On Top Floor Of High-Rise In Worli

Reports suggest the top two floors of the building, where Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone also resides, are badly affected.

Mumbai | Updated: June 13, 2018 15:10 IST
Mumbai Highrise Fire: Fire brigades have started fire-fighting operations

Mumbai:  A major fire broke out on the top floor of a high rise in Mumbai's Worli area. Fire brigades have started fire-fighting operations and no casualties have been reported so far. Reports suggest the top two floors of the building, where Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone also resides, are badly affected.
 

Here are the live updates of fire at highrise in Mumbai's Worli: 




Jun 13, 2018
15:09 (IST)
Over 90-95 people have been rescued from the building so far 
Jun 13, 2018
14:56 (IST)
6 fire engines, 5 jumbo tankers, a hydraulics platform and an ambulance have been rushed to the spot .
Jun 13, 2018
14:51 (IST)
Reports suggest the fire broke out on the 33rd floor of the building and the top two floors are badly affected.
Jun 13, 2018
14:50 (IST)
