Film Producer Found Hanging In Mumbai Temple Alleged Harassment: Police

Suicide note found on the spot said he was fed up with harassment. (Representational)

Former member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sadanand alias Pappu Lad (51) committed suicide at a temple in south Mumbai's Grant Road locality on Wednesday, the police said.

Pappu Lad, who was also a film producer, was found to have hanged himself inside the Landancha Ganpati temple on MS Ali Road on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

The suicide note found on the spot said that he was ending life as he was fed up with harassment by one Tahir Bhai and "builder" Siddharth Group.

A case under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Lad's son Ankur Lad and further probe was on, the official added.

Mr Lad had produced Marathi films under the banner of LG Production.