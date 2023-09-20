Eknath Shinde Visits Raj Thackeray's House To Pay Obeisance To Lord Ganesh

Eknath Shinde visited Raj Thackeray's residence to pay obeisance to Lord Ganesh. (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the residence of MNS president Raj Thackeray in Mumbai on Wednesday to pay obeisance to Lord Ganesh.

The 10-day Ganesh festival is being celebrated across Maharashtra and other parts of the country from Tuesday.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's residence, on the occassion of Ganesh Chaturthi pic.twitter.com/K4JR3X9BvB — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2023

In a post on his 'X' account, Chief Minister Shinde said he visited 'Shivtirth', the residence of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at Dadar in central Mumbai, and paid obeisance to Lord Ganesh installed there.

The chief minister was welcomed by Thackeray, his family members and some leaders of his party.

Since Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs of his party joined the Shinde-led government on July 2, Thackeray has been critical of the dispensation wherein the Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the NCP now share power.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)