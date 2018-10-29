Dramatic Video Shows Mumbai Airport Security Officer Saving Man With CPR

Video of the incident shows the security officer and administering CPR on Satyanarayana Gubbala.

Doctors say the first few moments after a cardiac arrest are critical to save a person's life. For a man passing through the Mumbai airport, those moments turned out to be extraordinarily fortunate as a security officer rushed to revive him after he reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. And those riveting 30 seconds, that ended up saving his life, were caught on a CCTV camera.

The incident took place on Friday, according to news agency ANI. Mohit Kumar Sharma, an officer of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) along with two other personnel gave CPR or cardiopulmonary resuscitation to Satyanarayana Gubbala, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, it reported.

#WATCH: CISF ASI Mohit Kumar Sharma along with two other CISF personnel gave Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to a passenger who suffered cardiac arrest at Mumbai Airport on Oct 26. The passenger was later shift to Nanavati Hospital & his condition is stable now. pic.twitter.com/cAEmBTaZfF - ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018

Mr Gubbala from Andhra Pradesh was scheduled to fly from Mumbai to Hyderabad but suddenly collapsed near Terminal 2 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The video of the incident shows Assistant Sub Inspector Sharma who was posted there as a screener, rushing in and administering CPR on Mr Gubbala as airport officials call for help. The passenger was later taken to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, and his condition is stable, ANI reported.

A similar incident took place in July this year, when a Paris-bound US passenger at the Delhi airport fainted in the terminal area after arriving from Mumbai. "The ASI started administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) medical procedure to the passenger. The passenger soon regained his senses and was rushed to a hospital," an official said.

(With inputs from ANI)