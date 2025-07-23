China Teacher Who Saved Woman's Life With CPR Now Accused Of Groping After Viral Video

A dramatic street rescue in Hengyang on July 12 has taken a controversial turn, as a medical school teacher who helped save a woman's life is now battling accusations of impropriety, according to South China Morning Post. The incident, initially an example to community spirit, has spiraled into an online firestorm, leaving the "Good Samaritan" teacher expressing "bitter disappointment" over the claims.

The drama unfolded when a woman suddenly collapsed on a city street. A quick-thinking female doctor from a local hospital immediately began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). As the strenuous procedure continued, the doctor grew tired and called out for assistance.

That's when Pan, a teacher at a local university's medical school with a degree in clinical medicine and CPR training, rode by on his bicycle. Without hesitation, he dismounted and offered his help. Pan and the doctor then took turns administering CPR, with the doctor also monitoring the woman's vital signs and urging her relative to call an ambulance.

Ten minutes later, the woman regained weak breath and pulse and opened her eyes. An ambulance arrived, and she was taken away, accompanied by her relative.

According to SCMP, after the video of Pan and the doctor went viral on social media, some people said that Pan appeared to place his hands in the wrong place.

"He is obviously groping her chest," one online observer said.

"It is better to let a female apply CPR," said another.

While a third person added: "Why is it necessary to press on her chest? How about just massaging her belly?"

Pan, 42, said he was shocked by the negative public reaction.

The incident has ignited a fierce debate across Chinese social media platforms about the risks and rewards of stepping in to help, and the harsh judgment that can follow even the most selfless acts.