Dead Bird On Mumbai Airport Runway Delays AirAsia, IndiGo Flights

Both flights had since landed in Mumbai airport after operations on the runway resumed (File Photo)

A dead bird on the runway of the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj international airport on Saturday forced an AirAsia India flight to do a go-around and an IndiGo aircraft to discontinue the approach, an MIAL spokesperson said.

The presence of the dead bird on the runway was reported to the ATC by the pilot of a GoAir flight landing from Delhi, the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said.

"The pilot of G8-338 informed ATC of a dead bird on the runway. During the removal of the foreign objective debris (FOD), I5-304 was asked to go-around and 6E224 was asked to discontinue approach," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Both flights have since landed after operations on the runway resumed, she added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.