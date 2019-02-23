Courier Man Assaults 2 Women With Pen After Fight Over Language: Cops

A probe is underway into the incident. (Representational)

A 28-year-old man working with a courier firm was arrested for allegedly assaulting two sisters with a ballpoint pen in Dadar after they reportedly asked him to speak in Marathi, the police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place in Shivaji Park area of Dadar on Friday when the accused, Ibrahim Shaikh, had gone to their home to deliver a parcel.

When one of the victims opened the door, she enquired about the parcel in Marathi and Ibrahim Shaikh replied in Hindi, the police said.

An altercation ensued after one of the sisters asked Ibrahim Shaikh to speak in Marathi, an official said.

Ibrahim Shaikh then allegedly abused the sisters and assaulted one of them with a ballpoint pen and punched the other on the head, the official said.

After one of the sisters lodged a complaint at Shivaji Park police station, Ibrahim Shaikh was arrested and charged under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, he informed.

