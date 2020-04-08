What Mumbai Police Would've Done If They Could Stay Home During Lockdown

Mumbai police's video was viewed over 78,000 times (File photo)

As the whole world battles the novel coronavirus outbreak, there are many on the frontline protecting us. Doctors, healthcare workers and the police are not focusing on their health and are working tirelessly to ensure our safety. Police are working to make sure that the nationwide lockdown, implemented to stop the spread of the deadly virus, is strictly followed. The lockdown, which came into effect on March 24 will continue for 21 days.

People are already planning what would they do once the lockdown is over -- places they would visit, movies they would watch and so on. The people on the frontline have a different story altogether.

Mumbai Police shot a video of their officers and constables asking them what they would have done if they could stay home for 21 days.

Their answers are everything that people in home quarantine are doing and are probably bored with.

From spending time with their families to reading books and watching movies to sleeping, the cops list everything they would have done at home. They say they never get to spend time at home and would have cherished to spend 21 days at home, if it was possible.

Feel that the lockdown is just too long?



"Feel that the lockdown is just too long? Guess what we would've done had we been home?" the tweet accompanying the video says which has over 78,000 views.

The video was also retweeted by writer Chetan Bhagat and actor Ajay Devgn.

The video ends with a message that says, "While they stay out to let you live your dreams, won't you help them in fulfilling their biggest wish - to keep Mumbai & Mumbaikars safe from all evils - including coronavirus."

Many on Twitter thanked Mumbai police for their service.

Actor Suniel Shetty also replied to the video:

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 5,194, including 149 deaths. The lockdown of 1.3 billion is set to end on April 14 and PM Modi will be taking a decision this week on whether to extend it or not.