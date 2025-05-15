Video: Men Perform Stunts, Hold Hands Across Cars In Mumbai, Arrested

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against three men after they were seen driving recklessly and performing stunts in the vehicle in Chembur area of Mumbai earlier this week.

According to the police, the incident, a video of which has gone viral, took place near Hazrat Sayyed Abdul Qadir Dargah on the Eastern Freeway in Shivaji Nagar at around 8pm on Tuesday.

The three people charged were identified as Adnan Mohammed Eesa Khan (20), Muqeem Bashir Khan (22) and Junaid Awdali Khan (20) - all taxi drivers and residents of Govandi. All of them have been arrested, police said.

In the video, one of the accused is seen dangerously driving a car as the three occupants - one beside and two behind him - hang by the three windows on their side.

The one driving the vehicle soon takes his hand out of the window to reach out to an accomplice, in another car that was being driven right next to it. The two also hold hands for a brief moment.

On the basis of a complaint by police constable Navnath Dattu Vaykhande, the above three accused were booked under various sections 281, 125 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, officials said.

Watch the video here: