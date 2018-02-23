Singer Papon Caught On Facebook Broadcast Kissing Reality Show Contestant

Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhuyan, who found his act objectionable, has filed a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights against Papon

Mumbai | Edited by | Updated: February 23, 2018 13:05 IST
Papon was celebrating Holi with the contestants of a TV show that he is part of when he kissed the girl.

Mumbai:  Singer-composer Papon's Holi celebrations with the contestants of a music reality show that he is part of have led to a complaint that accuses him of inappropriately kissing a minor girl. In a video that has gone viral, Papon can be seen applying colour to a contestant's face. Soon he plants a kiss on her lips leaving her stunned and the viewers of his Facebook live flummoxed.

Papon is currently one of the judges on Voice India Kids along with singers Shaan and Himmesh Reshammiya. On Tuesday, he went live on his Facebook page. After a rendition of Holi staple Rang Barse, he approaches the girl, smears colour on her face and kisses her.

Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhuyan, who found his act objectionable, has filed a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights against Papon under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act saying that he has "committed sexual assault".

"I am shocked to see the behaviour of the said singer Angarag Papon Mahanta towards a minor girl where he is seen to be applying colors on a minor girl and inappropriately kissing the said girl. On seeing the video, I am seriously concerned regarding the safety and security of minor girl participating in reality shows across India," her complaint said.

She also suggested that guidelines need to be set up to protect children from "such assaults" in reality shows.

The Assamese singer, known for his popular numbers from Hindi films such as Barfi!, Befikre, Sultan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha among others, hasn't reacted to the complaint. The police are yet to file a case against him.

