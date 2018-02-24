Singer Papon Caught On Facebook Live Kissing Minor, What Celebs Have To Say

Highlights Papon should be arrested, says Raveena Tandon Farah said that the viral video featuring Papon was disturbing Papon did not have any ugly ulterior purpose: Monali Thakur

Disgusting! Shameful!Perverse! This man Papon should be arrested ! The girls parents succumbing to pressure ! The explanations given are ridiculous! Haven't felt such anger and shame to see this happen and some on tv debates actually defending the act ! — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 23, 2018

Whatever the situation,accidental,unintentional,affection,love, though it is sad the #papon controversy happened. But will be an eye opener and lesson for all to not getting carried away,and not crossing a line which can be seen as inappropriate. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 24, 2018

If anybody behaved with my daughter the way #Papon did with the teenage girl I would slap him several times in such a way that no one dared behave that way again — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) February 23, 2018

Wasn't smothering a child's face with your palm rubbing color all over it for 4 secs enough as fatherly love, that u had to pull the child's face then to strategically peck her on the lip??? There was no wrong camera angle or the child moving her face mistakenly BTW #papon — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 23, 2018

I got so many calls yesterday for this ridiculous misinterpretation of a man's gesture of affection! I am a girl n I know what is sexual perversion in a man! And Papon is anything but that! Leave aside for a kid! Lotsa love @paponmusic#iStandbyPaponhttps://t.co/UJhX9P8fZH — Monali Thakur (@monalithakur03) February 24, 2018

#IStandByPapon a supremely talented musician whom I have worked with and know well .i will never believe that there was any ugly ulterior purpose to that show of affection from him. So, #istandwithpapon#IStandByPapon — suchitra pillai (@suchitrapillai) February 24, 2018