Singer Papon Caught On Facebook Live Kissing Minor, What Celebs Have To Say

Highlights
- Papon should be arrested, says Raveena Tandon
- Farah said that the viral video featuring Papon was disturbing
- Papon did not have any ugly ulterior purpose: Monali Thakur
Papon was a mentor to the teenager on TV show Voice India Kids and the objectionable clip was a part of the Holi greetings from Papon's team through a Facebook live session. After Papon's statement, the participant's father also defended the Assamese singer, calling him a "father figure" to his daughter. "What you saw in the video is not intentional. It was just a moment of affection that is being portrayed otherwise," he said.
But Raveena Tandon in her angry outburst on Twitter said, "The girl's parents succumbing to pressure." Here's what she tweeted:
Disgusting! Shameful!Perverse! This man Papon should be arrested ! The girls parents succumbing to pressure ! The explanations given are ridiculous! Haven't felt such anger and shame to see this happen and some on tv debates actually defending the act !— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 23, 2018
Whatever the situation,accidental,unintentional,affection,love, though it is sad the #papon controversy happened. But will be an eye opener and lesson for all to not getting carried away,and not crossing a line which can be seen as inappropriate.— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 24, 2018
Unlike Raveena, Farah Khan balanced her words and told news agency PTI: "I know Papon, he is a good guy. But there is no doubt that when I saw that video, it made me uncomfortable. I don't think he meant to do it, but if it was my daughter I wouldn't like it. I think he meant it in the right way, because I know him and he is really a nice guy, but the video did make me very uncomfortable."
Here's what other celebrities said about the controversy:
If anybody behaved with my daughter the way #Papon did with the teenage girl I would slap him several times in such a way that no one dared behave that way again— Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) February 23, 2018
Wasn't smothering a child's face with your palm rubbing color all over it for 4 secs enough as fatherly love, that u had to pull the child's face then to strategically peck her on the lip??? There was no wrong camera angle or the child moving her face mistakenly BTW #papon— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 23, 2018
The controversy also gave birth to the hashtag '#IStandWithPapon,' which was used by a section of celebrities such as National Award-winning singer Monali Thakur and Suchitra Pillai to reiterate that Papon had no ulterior intentions.
I got so many calls yesterday for this ridiculous misinterpretation of a man's gesture of affection! I am a girl n I know what is sexual perversion in a man! And Papon is anything but that! Leave aside for a kid! Lotsa love @paponmusic#iStandbyPaponhttps://t.co/UJhX9P8fZH— Monali Thakur (@monalithakur03) February 24, 2018
#IStandByPapon a supremely talented musician whom I have worked with and know well .i will never believe that there was any ugly ulterior purpose to that show of affection from him. So, #istandwithpapon#IStandByPapon— suchitra pillai (@suchitrapillai) February 24, 2018
This was Papon's statement after the clip of him smearing Holi colours on the contestant, grabbing her face and kissing her, went viral:
February 23, 2018
(With inputs from PTI and IANS)