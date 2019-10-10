Russian Woman Alleges Mumbai Police Officer Raped Her

Chembur, Mumbai: The Russian woman first met him in 2004 over extending her visa (Representational)

A 35-year-old Russian national lodged a complaint in Maharashtra capital Mumbai on Thursday, accusing a police officer of raping her for eight years after promising to marry her.

Inspector Bhanudas alias Anil Jadhav, against whom she levelled the allegations, is currently posted in Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune.

Officials at Chembur police station said the process of registration of First Information Report against Jadhav was underway.

The woman also alleged that she has a five-year-old child from Jadhav.

She first met him in 2004 when she needed help to extend her visa, the woman said in the complaint.

She was looking for work in the film industry and Jadhav allegedly told her that he knew film producers and could help her.

In 2008, she alleged, he raped her for the first time at a hotel in Chembur area after promising to marry her.

But when she got pregnant, he backtracked and forced her to abort the pregnancy, the woman alleged.

In 2013, she shifted to Kharghar in Navi Mumbai and gave birth to a baby boy, she said.

Jadhav also helped her change her identity with the help of forged documents so that she could stay in India, the woman claimed in the complaint.

