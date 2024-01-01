Case Against 283 People In Mumbai For Drunk Driving During New Year Celebrations

Cases were registered against those who violated traffic-related norms (Representational)

The Mumbai Police have registered cases against 283 people for driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol during the New Year celebrations here, an official said on Monday.

The police's traffic branch organised a campaign against drunk driving in the 12-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday during which security personnel were deployed at various important locations in the city, he said.

During the campaign, the police caught 283 people for drunk driving, the official said.

Cases were registered against those people for violation of traffic-related norms and fines were also imposed on them, he said.

Thousands of Mumbaikars gathered at the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, and other places on Sunday night to ring in the New Year amid tight security arrangements.

Many chose to visit religious places, including the famous Siddhivinayak and Mumbadevi temples, and churches.

Get-togethers were also organised in various housing societies in the city and on terraces of buildings.

