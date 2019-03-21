Over 700 Charged For Drunken Driving On Holi In Mumbai

Police deployment had been increased in the city in view of Holi celebrations. (Representational)

Police penalised at least 725 persons for drunken driving in the city on Thursday.

Police deployment had been increased in the city in view of Holi celebrations.

Apart from drunken driving, action was taken for rash driving in 166 cases, over-speeding in 430 cases, triple seat riding in 789 cases.

Action was also taken for riding without helmet in 4,738 cases.

