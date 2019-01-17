Canadian Woman Allegedly Molested By Staff In 5-Star Hotel Room In Mumbai

Police said the accused was arrested on Tuesday and a probe in the matter is underway. (FILE PHOTO)

A 35-year-old Canadian woman was allegedly molested by an employee of a Mumbai-based five-star hotel during her stay there, a police official said on Thursday.

The Canadian national accused Sumit Rao, 32, of molesting her in her hotel room in Juhu on the pretext of taking a selfie with her.

She works for an event management firm and often visits India. The incident happened on January 5.

Sumit Rao was arrested on Tuesday and charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. A probe is underway in the matter, the official added.