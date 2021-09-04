Fire In 7-Storey Residential Building In Suburban Mumbai, Fireman Injured

The fire broke out in Ganjawala Residency building in Mumbai's Borivali west around 7 am.

A fire broke out on the top floor of a seven-storey residential building in Mumbai's suburban Borivali today and a fireman was injured during the firefighting operation there, an official said.

The fire broke out in Ganjawala Residency building in Mumbai's Borivali west around 7 am, he told news agency Press Trust of India.

"After being informed about the incident, some fire brigade personnel and police staff rushed to the spot and launched the firefighting operation and started rescuing people. Forty-three-year-old fireman, Nathu Sarjerao Badhak, sustained 8 to 12 per cent burn injuries during it," he said, adding that all the residents of the building were safe.

#WATCH | Mumbai: A fire broke out in the seventh storey of a building in Borivali. It was brought under control after fire brigade officials rushed to the spot. One fire official was injured during the operation and shifted to a hospital. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/fvG5mVHtNi — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021

The fire was extinguished by around 9:30 am, the official said, adding that Mr Badhak was admitted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali and discharged after treatment.

The fire was caused due to an electrical short circuit at an office that was shut, he said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)