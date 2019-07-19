Tired Of Illness, Man Jumps Off 11th Floor Of Mumbai's Bombay Hospital

Satish Khanna was tired of his illness which led him to commit suicide (Representational)

A 67-year-old patient allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 11th floor of Bombay Hospital in South Mumbai Thursday evening, police said.

Satish Khanna, the patient, was tired of his illness which led him to commit suicide, as per the preliminary investigation.

Police are conducting a further probe.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.