Bomb Hoax At Mumbai Railway Stations, Amitabh Bachchan's Home: Report

A statement from the police has called the phone call about bombs at Mumabi's stations a hoax.

Two people have been detained by Mumbai Police after a "hoax call" was made last evening claiming that bombs have been placed at 4 locations across Mumbai.

Security at three prominent railway stations in Mumbai and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow has been raised after the police received an anonymous call about the bombs being placed at these locations, an official said.

"However, nothing suspicious was found during the search so far," the police told news agency Press Trust of India.

Mumbai Police's main control room received the call on Friday night at around 8:53 pm, in which the caller said that bombs have been placed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Byculla, Dadar railway stations and at actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow in Juhu, the police official said.

"After getting the call, the Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, dog squads and local police personnel rushed to these locations and carried out a search operation," he said.

"Nothing suspicious has been found so far at these place, but heavy police deployment has been put in place at there," he said, adding that further investigation is on. A statement from the police has called it a hoax.

