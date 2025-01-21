Advertisement
Woman's Body Found In Basement Of Mumbai Shopping Mall

A mall staffer found the body of a woman in her 30s in the basement of a mall in Bhandup.

Read Time: 1 min
The body was found floating in water that had accumulated in the basement.
Mumbai:

The body of an unidentified woman was found in the basement of a shopping mall in the eastern suburbs here on Tuesday, police said.

A mall staffer found the body of a woman in her 30s in the basement of a mall in Bhandup in the morning and alerted his superiors, an official said.

The body was found floating in water that had accumulated in the basement, he said.

He said the body has been sent for post-mortem, and a probe is underway to ascertain the woman's identity and trace her family.

Based on primary information, an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered, the official said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

