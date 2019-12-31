BEST, Railways To Run Late Night Services On New Year's Eve In Mumbai

20 extra BEST buses on seven routes will connect the seafronts to railway stations (Representational)

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and zonal railways have announced special late-night services on New Year's Eve, officials said.

While the BEST plans to operate 20 extra buses on seven routes connecting the city's seafronts to railway stations, the Western and Central railways will ply eight and four services respectively on Tuesday night.

Western Railways will run eight services after midnight between Churchgate and Virar stations and Central Railways will operate four trains - two between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan and two between CSTM-Panvel on Harbour line.

Apart from local trains, the BEST will run 20 buses from 10 pm onward on the routes that connect partying hubs including Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai creek, with railway stations and distant suburbs, he said.

For the convenience of commuters, the transport undertaking has instructed depot managers to run the buses with proper destination boards, while supervisory staff will be deputed at CSMT and Churchgate station, the BEST spokesperson said.