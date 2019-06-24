Bail Pleas Of 3 Doctors Arrested In Payal Tadvi Suicide Case Rejected

Payal Tadvi, 26, a second-year postgraduate medical student attached to B Y L Nair Hospital in Mumbai, allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room on May 22.

Mumbai | | Updated: June 24, 2019 16:06 IST
Payal Tadvi committed suicide after her seniors allegedly ragged her and hurled casteist abuses at her


Mumbai: 

A special court in Mumbai today rejected the bail pleas of three women doctors arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of their junior colleague at a civic body-run hospital.

Judge P B Jadhav rejected the bail applications of Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Meher and Ankita Khandelwal, who are in jail since their arrest on May 29.

Ms Tadvi's family alleged that three of her seniors -- Ahuja, Meher and Khandelwal -- ragged and hurled casteist abuses at her, forcing her to commit suicide.

