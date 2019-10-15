Mumbai Doctor With Account In PMC Bank Kills Herself, Police Deny Link

The woman was suffering from depression for the past few years, police said (Representational)

A 39-year-old doctor who had an account in the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Bank allegedly committed suicide at her residence in a posh Mumbai locality, police said today.

An official, however, said police "did not think" the suicide was related to the crisis at PMC Bank and financial troubles it had subjected thousands of depositors to.

Some officials of the bank are accused of colluding with private firm HDIL to disburse loans fraudulently that ultimately caused a loss of Rs 4,355 crore to the lender, leaving depositors unable to withdraw large sums and in danger of losing their savings.

Nivedita Bijlani, 39, a doctor staying with her father in Versova's Model Town area, consumed a heavy dose of sleeping pills on Monday night, the official said.

"The cause of the suicide is yet to be ascertained. She had an account in PMC Bank but we don't think it (death) was related to the crisis in the bank," he said.

The victim was suffering from depression for the past few years and had reportedly tried to commit suicide in March last year in the United States, he said.

She was practising medicine in the USA and had a 17-year-old daughter from an earlier marriage and an 18-month old-son from her second marriage to an American national, the official informed.

An accidental death case was registered at Versova police station, he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.