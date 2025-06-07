Doctor In Debt Administers IV Fluids To Himself In Car, Dies By Suicide

A young doctor pursuing his postgraduate medical degree was found dead inside his car near the hill town of Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu. The doctor was reportedly in debt and allegedly died by suicide after administering intravenous fluids to himself.

Officials said Dr Joshua Samraj was pursuing his MD (Doctor of Medicine) in Salem and working at a hospital in Madurai. His car was found parked for three days in a remote forested area in Poomparai near Kodaikanal, prompting local residents to alert the police.

Authorities recovered a suicide note from the vehicle. "The doctor has apologised to his family in the suicide note, but has neither blamed anyone nor given any reason. His family has said he was depressed because of an issue in a relationship."

Investigators also revealed that Dr Samraj was reportedly in debt, though there is no clarity yet on what caused it. Amid social media speculation that the doctor had lost money in online gaming, police clarified, "We have not found any such detail in his suicide note, nor do his parents say so. We are investigating."

Initial findings suggest that the doctor may have administered intravenous fluids to himself inside the vehicle. However, police have said that only a post-mortem examination will confirm the exact cause of death. A case has been registered.