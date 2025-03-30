Woman Doctor Dies By Suicide At College Hostel In Madhya Pradesh

A 31-year-old woman doctor allegedly died by suicide in the hostel of the government-run Gajra Raja Medical College (GRMC) in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, police said on Sunday.

Dr Rekha Raghuvanshi, who was pursuing a Doctorate in Medicine (DM) in Neurology, was found hanging in her room at the hostel on Saturday night, said Rudra Patha, station house officer of Kampoo police station.

No suicide note was recovered at the scene, he told reporters here.

"We were notified by the facility late on Saturday night that a woman doctor had committed suicide in the hostel. The police team found Dr Raghuvanshi's body hanging in the room," the official said.

He said the doctor hailed from Ashoknagar district, and her family was immediately informed.

The body was sent for post-mortem, Pathak said, adding that the police have taken her mobile phone for the probe.

Talking to reporters, the woman's brother, Rohit Raghuvanshi, said, "We spoke over the phone two days ago, but she did not mention any problems. She even worked on Saturday but took the extreme step at night." He said Dr Raghuvanshi was in the second year of her DM degree, a super specialisation

