Autorickshaw Passenger Dies After Being Hit By Car In Mumbai, One Arrested: Police

The car driver was later arrested, the police said. (Representational)

Police have arrested a man for driving a car rashly and leading to the death of an autorickshaw passenger in Andheri west area of Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon near SV Road, he said.

"The car being driven by the accused hit the autorickshaw near Jain Mandir. Jayesh Kshratriya, who was travelling in the rickshaw as a passenger, suffered serious injuries in the accident," an official of Juhu police station said.

Kshratriya was rushed to a civic-run hospital for treatment, where he died due to his injuries, he said, adding that the autorickshaw driver sustained minor injuries.

The car driver was later arrested and charged under relevant sections of the IPC, including 304-A (causing death by negligence) and the Motor Vehicles Act, police said.