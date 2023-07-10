Auto Driver Arrested For Raping, Threatening Woman In Mumbai: Police

The official informed that the accused will be produced before the Court today. (Representational)

A 24-year-old auto driver has been arrested for allegedly raping and threatening a 20-year-old woman in Mumbai's Goregaon, police said today.

The official further informed that the accused will be produced before the Court on Monday.

The accused driver, identified as Indrajeet Singh, who fled after the incident, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh on early this morning by police.

The alleged incident of sexual assault took place in the Aarey Colony of Goregaon in Mumbai.

During the initial investigation, Police said it learned that the the woman was sexaully assaulted after the victim booked a ride.

Based on the initial investigation, Mumbai police registered a case under sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation is underway

