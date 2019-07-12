Mumbai Dabbawalas On Pilgrimage, No Tiffin Service For 2 Days

Ashadhi Ekadashi is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu.

With Mumbai's food providers, the Dabbawalas, being off duty for two days, the people of the city will have to make alternate arrangements. The Dabbawalas will be busy with the annual pilgrimage for "Ashadhi Ekadashi" on July 12 and 13. The tiffin services will resume from Sunday.

"The tiffin services will be stopped on July 12 and July 13," said Subhash Talekar, the president of Mumbai Dabbawala Association.

The Dabbawalas will offer prayers to saint Gyaneshwar today before heading to Pandharpur for annual pilgrimage.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also offered prayers at Vitthal Temple in Pandharpur in the morning today.

Lord Vitthal's puja begins in Pandharpur town every year with lakhs of devotees taking part from different states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday tweeted about Pandharpur and its connection with Ashadhi Ekadashi. "The beautiful town of Pandharpur in Maharashtra has a special link with Ashadhi Ekadashi. Know more in this video," he wrote as he shared a video that showed a sea of devotees praying to Lord Vitthal.

Ashadhi Ekadashi is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu across many states in India. Some also observe fast to seek prosperity and attain moksha later in life.

