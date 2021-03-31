Anti-Terror Probe Agency NIA Finds Another High-End Car Registered In Arrested Cop's Name

Anti-terror probe agency NIA has seized a high-end car registered in arrested cop Sachin Waze's name

The National Investigation Agency or NIA on Tuesday seized another high-end car apparently registered in the name of arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze from Navi Mumbai, an official said.

The probe team had been looking for this vehicle - a Mitsubishi Outlander SUV - for the last several days, the official told news agency Press Trust of India.

The anti-terror probe agency NIA is investigating the cases of the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV found outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani last month and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, the purported owner of that vehicle.

On specific information, a team of NIA officials went to Kamothe area in Navi Mumbai and recovered the SUV, which was found parked outside a housing society in sector 7, he said.

The car's number plate shows that it was registered in the name of arrested cop Sachin Waze, the official added.

The NIA suspects that this SUV was driven by a police officer who was Sachin Waze's colleague.

Earlier, the NIA had seized at least five cars allegedly used by Sachin Waze which include two Mercedes Benz, a Prado, the Scorpio which was used to carry explosives, and an Innova car which tailed the Scorpio on the day of planting of explosives outside Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence 'Antilia'.

The anti-terror squad or ATS, which initially investigated the Mansukh Hiran murder case before the NIA took over, had seized a Volvo car with the Maharashtra registration number from Union Territory of Daman.

However, there was no clarity about who owned that car.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)