Anti-Terror Cops Arrest Ex-SIMI Member From Mumbai Airport

The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra on Saturday apprehended a former Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) member from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.ATS officials said that Sarjeel Sheikh, 34, was nabbed Saturday morning based on a tip-off that some absconding former members of the SIMI were visiting India regularly.Sheikh was an absconding accused in a case registered at Kurla police station relating to assault on a public servant as well as unlawful assembly, officials informed.He has been handed over to Kurla police for further legal action, said officials.