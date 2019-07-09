'All 3 Lines Operational, No Water-Logging In Mumbai': Central Railways

Railway services in Mumbai that were hit due to heavy rains resume

The railway services in Mumbai that were hit due to heavy rains resumed this morning. Central Railways had arranged special trains to clear the rush.

"All three lines including Up, Down, and Middle are operational," said Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO).

"No water-logging has been reported on the railway tracks as Kurla to Mulund section had recorded 13mm rainfall. All three lines have been made operational," Central Railway CPRO said.

Heavy rains caused water-logging in several areas of Mumbai, flight operations were also affected at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Monday morning.

Central Railways had arranged eight special trains from Dombivali and Thane railway stations in Mumbai in order to clear the rush during peak hours amidst incessant rainfall, earlier this week.

