Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Car Hit By Bus In Mumbai, No One Hurt

A bus hit Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's luxury car in Mumbai's Juhu suburb on Wednesday, an official said, adding nobody was injured in the accident.

A video showing the high-end car, with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's ubiquitous red bus behind it, went viral on social media.

Sources said Aishwarya was not in the car, which was hit by the bus from behind.

The video shows the car, which apparently did not suffer any major damage due to the bump from the bus, speeding off a while later.

After the accident, a bouncer (a type of security guard) from a bungalow near megastar Amitabh Bachchan's residence on Juhu Tara Road came out and slapped the bus driver, a BEST official said.

According to the official, the bus left the Juhu Depot and as its reached near Amitabh Bachchan's residence, it hit the high-end car.

"The bus driver got down to see the damage suffered by the car. At this point, a bouncer from a nearby bungalow came out and slapped the driver," he said.

After that, the driver called the police control room and a team arrived at the spot, according to the official of the civic undertaking.

"When the police arrived, supervisory staff from the bungalow apologized to the bus driver. The driver ended the matter at this point and steered the bus towards Santacruz suburban station. No complaint or FIR was registered," the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)