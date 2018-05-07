Air India Pilot Accused Of Molesting Air Hostess After Mid-Air Fight

"A scuffle broke out between the complainant (the air hostess) and the accused (the pilot) on board an Air India flight from Ahmedabad to Mumbai on May 4. Shortly after the flight landed in Mumbai, the woman approached the Sahar police station in Mumbai and lodged a case against the pilot," the police said, according to news agency ANI.
Based on the air hostesses complaint, the police registered a case or FIR against the pilot under section 354 - assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty - of the Indian Penal Code.
The woman also complained to senior Air India officials, and a thorough investigation is being done, both by the airline, as well as the police.
Comments"Since the matter is under investigation, we cannot make any comment. We will extend all co-operation to facilitate the process of investigation," Air India said in a statement.
(With inputs from ANI)