After Mumbai Man's Son Died Because Of A Pothole, He Filled 500 Of Them

Dadarao Bilhore's son died three years ago after his bike fell into a pothole in Mumbai.

Dadarao Bilhore, a Mumbai resident, who lost his 16-year-old son beacuse of a pothole on a road three years ago, filled up 556th pothole in the city on Sunday.

Mr Bilhore' son Prakash died on July 28, 2015, after his bike fell into a deep pothole on a rainwater clogged Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) in Mumbai.

Following his death, Mr Bilhore began filling up potholes in the city to avert such accidents.

Dadarao Bilhore spoke to ANI about potholes in the city and its adversities.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Bilhore said, "I don't want people to face the same fate as my son, Prakash.. I will keep working till India becomes pothole-free. Our nation has a huge population. If even one lakh people start filling potholes, India will become pothole-free."

Talking about the conflict between Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), over taking the responsibility of resolving the crisis, Mr Bilhore said, "If people start filling the potholes, they will be inspired to take up the work and solve the problem."

Dadarao Bilhore has been filling potholes in Mumbai for the past three years

Around six persons have lost their lives in and around Mumbai due to potholes this monsoon season. Earlier this month, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers protested against the chronic issue of potholes-related deaths in the state.