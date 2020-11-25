Man Arrested For Carrying Cocaine Worth Rs 18 Crore At Mumbai Airport

The court remanded him to judicial custody till December 8, the official said. (Representational)

A 34-year-old man from the Republic of Guinea was arrested for alleged possession of over 2 kg of cocaine, worth Rs 18 crore, at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on specific information, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted Moussa Camara, who had travelled to the city from Addis Ababa via Dubai on Tuesday afternoon, the official said.

On examining the accused's luggage, the officials found 2.9 kg of cocaine stashed in a trolley bad with a false bottom, he said, adding that the contraband is valued at Rs 18 crore.

Camara was arrested under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody till December 8, the official said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the DRI had seized 1 kg of cocaine from a Malawi woman at the airport.

The DRI has recovered around 4.5 kg of the narcotic, valued at Rs 27 crore, in the last 10 days, the official said.