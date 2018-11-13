62-Year-Old Hit On Head With Pressure Cooker In Mumbai, Dies: Police

The victim's son, said to be a schizophrenic, was also inside the flat when it happened. He was found injuries to his hand and was rushed to a hospital, police added.

Mumbai | | Updated: November 13, 2018 02:12 IST
The man was found in a pool of blood by neighbours. (Representational)

Mumbai: 

A 62-year-old man died in Navi Mumbai's Koparkhairane area after he was allegedly  hit on the head with a pressure cooker, police said.

"Vijaykumar Dohatre was found in a pool of blood with a head injury by neighbours who heard sounds of a scuffle from the house. A pressure cooker and a hammer were found at the spot," said Sudhakar Pathate, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I), Navi Mumbai police.

Police said that prima facie, the son's involvement is under suspicion, adding that a probe into the incident was underway.

Police has registered a murder against an unidentified person.

 

