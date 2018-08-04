6-Feet Long Python Becomes Traffic Stopper In Mumbai

The python was rescued and released back into the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (Representational)

A python stuck in a narrow drain caused a traffic jam on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai on Friday morning. The python was eventually rescued by a team from Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in suburban Borivali.

Before it was rescued, sighting of the stuck reptile caused a brief traffic jam on the Western Express Highway during rush hour, a police official said.

The 6-feet long python apparently slithered out of the national park and got stuck in a drain along the Shantivan bridge, he said.

Alerted by onlookers, park officials rushed to the spot and rescued it by breaking a part of the narrow drain.

It had not suffered any injuries and would be released back into the park, the official said.