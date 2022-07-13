47-Year-Old Mumbai Woman Found Dead In Hotel Room, 1 Arrested: Police

Further investigation is underway, police said.

A 47-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in Mumbai on Tuesday, the police said.

Soon after the information was received in the matter, the police reached the spot and found a woman in an unconscious state.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Thakur said, "A call was received at Malwani PS yesterday (Tuesday) that a 47-year-old woman who was staying in a hotel with a man was found in an unconscious state."

"She was immediately shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead," Mr Thakur said.

During the investigation, it was found that both of them had an argument after which the man killed the woman, the police said.

The duo were friends and had checked into the hotel room on Monday night and began fighting.

Later, the police arrested the man who confessed his crime and said he strangled the woman to death.

Further investigation is underway, the DCP said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)