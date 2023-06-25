4 Rescued After Portion Of 3-Storey Building Collapses In Mumbai

Some portions of the ground plus the upper three floors of buildings collapsed.

Four people have been safely rescued and two people are still trapped inside a portion of a 3-storey building collapsed in Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East), said an official on Sunday.

"A portion of a 3-storey building collapsed in Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East). Four people have been safely rescued and two people are still trapped inside. Rescue operation is underway," said Rashmee Lokhande, Chief Officer of the Disaster Management Department, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

NDRF is trying to locate and rescue the remaining trapped people.

"We are trying to trace the locations of the people trapped inside. Our three teams have reached here. The ground floor has collapsed completely, rescue and search operation underway," said Sarang Kurve, Assistant Commandant, NDRF

Some portions of the ground plus the upper three floors of buildings collapsed following heavy rainfall, said the official.

Mumbai fire brigade, Police, Ward Staff, 108 Ambulance and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) have been mobilised for the rescue operation, said an official.

